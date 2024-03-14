Veteran Highlife musician KK Kabobo is dead

Accra, March 14, GNA – Veteran Highlife musician Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, also known as KK Kabobo, has passed on.

The celebrated musician died on Thursday, March 14, 2024, upon arrival at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

KK Kabobo had been battling liver disease over the past months, and videos of him looking fragile surfaced online as he sought help.

Despite some assistance by some benevolent members of the public to help pay the musician’s medical bills, he couldn’t get back to full health and has passed on.

The veteran musician is a prominent name in Highlife music scene, with numerous hit singles such as “Onyame Ahu Wo,” “Nyatse Nyatse Girl,” and “Running Away,” among many others.

Later in his life, KK Kabobo found new faith in Christianity was ordained a Reverend Minister in 2012 by the Covenant Mission Bible College in Accra.

GNA

