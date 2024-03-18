GITFiC-AfCFTA clubs of three universities inaugurated

Accra, March 18, GNA- The Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference – GITFiC, under the auspices of the newly appointed chairperson, Dr. Edwin Alfred N.O Provencal has inaugurated the AfCFTA Tertiary Students Clubs in three universities in Ghana.

The schools are All Nations University, University for Development Studies and Kwame Nkrumah University for Science and Technology.

The first inauguration was at the University of Ghana chapter in March 2023.



Same was made of the outdooring of the chairperson in charge of Africa on February 5, 2024.



A statement signed by Selasi Koffi Ackom, CEO of GITFiC said Senior officials from the National Service Scheme, Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited and Ghana International Trade Commission were special guests of honor and keynote speakers respectively.



Patrons and student executives of the various clubs were officially inducted into office to steer the affairs of the clubs.



The statement said All clubs were supervised by patrons who are senior lectures and run by executives who are students studying various disciplines.

The establishment of these clubs on tertiary campuses in across Africa marks a significant milestone in GITFIC’s collective pursuit of fostering deeper engagement and understanding of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.



With the AfCFTA poised to reshape Africa’s economic landscape, it is imperative that academia plays a pivotal role in analyzing, interpreting, and advocating its implications.



The GITFiC AfCFTA Tertiary Students Club serves as a platform for students, faculty members, and researchers to convene, deliberate, inform, sensitize and collaborate on issues pertaining to regional integration, trade policies, economic development, and related themes within the context of the AfCFTA.

Through a multidisciplinary approach, the club aims to explore the multifaceted dimensions of the AfCFTA, encompassing trade dynamics, legal frameworks, socio-economic impacts, and opportunities for sustainable growth across African nations.

