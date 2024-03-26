Foundation embarks on two-week evangelism  

By Joseph Agrace Wiyorbie

Lyssah, (UW/R), March 26, GNA – The Decision for Life Foundation, a non-government organisation (NGO) affiliated to the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church has embarked on a two-week evangelism in Lyssah in the Lawra Municipality.

The NGO organised the activity in collaboration with the Upper West Administrative Field Unit of the SDA church to win new souls in the Lyssah community for Jesus Christ.

Speaking at the evangelism on the theme: “Fit for Heaven Health and Evangelist Series,” Mr Fred Agyei-Baah, the Ministerial Secretary of the Northern Ghana Union Conference, said Christians needed to adopt diverse strategies for winning souls into the kingdom of God.

He said the house and family visitation strategy was critical in winning more souls for Jesus Christ.

He said prayers, love, regular visitations and phone calls were critical in maintaining souls in the church.

Mr Agyei-Baah indicated that soul winning was a God-given mandate to all Christians and every evangelist must have a time schedule for evangelism and dress decently as they go out to witness for Christ and win new souls to the church.

“Winning new souls brings joy to the church. One evangelist that is going out faithfully to witness for Christ can bring revival to the church”, he said.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mrs Juliana Amakye, the Director of Decision for Life Foundation, said evangelism was pivotal in church growth and church planting.

She appealed to all SDA Churches in Ghana and the Diaspora to support the foundation so that they can reach out to places where the message of the church has not been preached.

She urged the participants to pursue teamwork in evangelism to win souls into God’s kingdom.

Mrs Amakye said Christians should develop the spirit of evangelism and winning souls for Jesus Christ as it was a divine commandment given by Christ to all Christians, which they must keep.

She added that those who win souls for Christ were wise and that God would reward all soul winners.

She urged the people in the Lyssah community to live according to the gospel so that their godly lives would draw others to Christ.

Meanwhile, throughout the two weeks, the foundation was able to baptize 20 souls and 36 prospects who joined the faith and are yet to make decisions to be baptized.

