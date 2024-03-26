37-year-old Man escapes death after multiple stabs by thief   

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, March 26, GNA – Mr Richard Amoah, a 37-year-old man and a resident of Tema Community One Site 15, has narrowly escaped death after he was stabbed multiple times by an unidentified man.

Mr Charles Amos, Assemblyman of the Padmore Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the unidentified man stabbed Mr Amoah several times on Monday, March 25, 2024.

The incident happened when the victim struggled with the unidentified man to reclaim some items he stole from his room.

He said the thief managed to escape with two mobile phones and GHS300, adding that the incident had since been reported to the Tema Community One police station.

According to the assemblyman, it took the intervention of some community members who screamed for help upon seeing what was going on to save the life of Mr Amoah.

He said theft was often recorded in the community, especially at Site 500 and its environs.

The assemblyman called on the authorities and the Ghana Police Service to, as a matter of urgency, do something about the situation as the place was becoming a breeding ground for social vices.

The victim, narrating the incident to the GNA, said he woke up from his sleep at about 02:00 hours and saw the unidentified man holding his jeans and searching his room.

He added that he chased the thief, who ran out of the room immediately after he saw that he was awake.

The victim said that he caught up with him outside the house and tried to collect his items from him, but the unidentified man stabbed him multiple times and ran into Site 500.

He said he was rushed by neighbours to the Lagoon clinic at Tema Community One for treatment.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

