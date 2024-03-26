Kasoa Accident: Funny Face remanded by Court

By Joyce Danso/Mavis Anokye Mensah GNA

Accra, March 26, GNA – Benson Oduro Boateng aka Funny Face, a comedian, who allegedly knocked down a 50-year-old woman and two children at Kakraba Junction on the Kasoa Nyanyano road, has been remanded into police custody.

Appearing before a Magistrate Court (Kasoa Akweley), Boateng is facing charges of careless and inconsiderate driving and two counts of negligently causing harm.

Boateng’s plea was not taken by the court, and he is expected to reappear on April 9,2024 before the court presided over by Annie Adobor

Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thomas Sarfo informed the court that the case was still under investigation.

According to prosecution, none of the victims were in court because they were injured and were admitted at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and a Hospital in Kasoa.

Prosecution’s case was that on March 24, 2024, at about 7:50pm Benson Oduro Boateng, a driver and a resident of Millennium City, Kasoa, was driving a Hyundai Atos Private car with registration number GN 1134-16 from Kasoa towards Nyanyano.

On reaching a section of the road at Kakraba junction on the Kasoa Nyanyano road, Prosecution said the accused person knocked down a pedestrian by the name Theresah Quaicoe of about 50 years and her two children, Elizabert Turkson, age about 5 years and Robi Turkson, aged about one year, who attempted crossing the road.

According to the prosecution, in the process, Boateng lost control of the steering wheel and crashed head-on with a motor bike with registration number M-18-GR 1976 ridden by Sam Francis Kwesi Bible with a pillion rider, Nicholas Ashong.

Prosecution said Victims Theresa Quaicoe and Elizabeth Turkson were referred to Korle-Bu hospital Accra, for further treatment whiles victim Nicholas Ashong was referred to the Ridge hospital, Accra for further treatment but could not be admitted due to shortage of bed and was brought back to Kasoa Community clinic for further treatment.

Prosecution told the court that the case is still under investigation.

GNA

