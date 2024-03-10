Forestry Commission calls for collaboration to protect Kalakpa Forest Reserve

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, March 10, GNA – Mr John Allotey, the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, has called for collaborative effort to protect the Kalakpa Forest Reserve in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

He said illicit activities such as logging, charcoal production, and wildfires were currently widespread in the reserve, and were steadily destroying the forest.

Mr Allotey, who was speaking at a programme to commemorate this year’s World Wildlife Day at Adaklu in the Volta Region, said a concentrated effort was required to solve the situation and maintain the forest.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Connecting People and Plant: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation.”

The Chief Executive said the unlawful activities were causing the reserve to progressively lose its stunning natural beauty, which made it a great tourist destination, indicating that drastic and practical steps were needed to stop them.

Steps were being taken to relocate people living in the reserves unlawfully, and that had already been done in Mole National Park in the Savannah Region, and Gbele National Park in the Upper West Region, he said.

The Commission was seeking funding to conduct a similar operation in the Kalakpa Forest to relocate illegal residents there, urging all to support the nation’s initiative to conserve biodiversity.

He emphasised the significance of digitalisation in marketing those reserves to draw tourists and create cash for the government and assemblies to fund development initiatives.

Mr Alotey disclosed that the Commission had created an IT Directorate to oversee innovation and digitalisation for the Wildlife Division specifically, and was charged of collecting data, conducting research, tracking animals, and using satellite imaging to identify degradation within the reserve.

Dr Joseph Boakye, the Executive Director, Wildlife Division, stated that wildlife was essential to human survival, hence deliberate measures must be taken to stop activities that could lead to their extinction.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, in a speech delivered on his behalf, emphasised the need for preserving the nation’s forest reserves.

