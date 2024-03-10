Finance Ministry consoles John Kumah’s family 

Accra, March 10, GNA – Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Finance Minister, has led a delegation from the Ministry to commiserate with the wife, children, and family of the late Dr John Ampontuah Kumah.

The delegation included Ms Abena Osei-Asare, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Ms Eva Esselba Mends, Chief Director, and Mrs Stella Williams, Coordinating Director.

The Finance Minister and other senior staff members of the Ministry signed the book of condolence.

Also present were other Directors and members of staff from the Ministry of Finance.

Until his sudden death on Thursday, March 7, Dr Kumah served as a Deputy Minister of Finance.

In his tribute, Dr Amin Adam said the late Deputy Minister, occupied his position with an unwavering dedication to Ghana’s fiscal responsibility, and economic empowerment of the youth.

“His legacy of selfless service and commitment to the people of Ejisu, exemplary leadership at the Ministry of Finance, and steadfast commitment to the economic development of our beloved nation, will stand as an enduring memorial to his name,” Dr Amin Adam said.

The lawmaker and entrepreneur, died at the age of 45, and was survived by a wife – Apostle Lilian Kumah, and six children.

Prior to assuming a government role, Dr Kumah worked as a Managing Partner of the Aduaprokye Chambers – a law firm, and established Majak Associates Ltd – a building and construction company.

He was also the founding member and a Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers – a law firm.

His love for education and self-development saw him dedicate time to studies, ultimately, leading to earning a Doctorate degree in Doctorate degree in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School, Switzerland.

Dr Kumah also had a Master’s degree in Applied Business Research, and an Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

At the University of Ghana, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy and Law, and following his professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law, he was called to the Ghana Bar in 2013.

