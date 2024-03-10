Amplify the voices of women in environmental sustainability – PACCP 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, March 10, GNA- Mr Kwame Anane Frempong, the Founder of Pan African Centre for Climate Policy has called for the continuous amplify the voices of women in environmental enterprise, to build a more sustainable future for all.

He said women historically, had been at the forefront of movements for environmental conservation and sustainability, advocating for policies and practices that protected the planet for future generations.

“It is crucial that we continue to empower and support women in their efforts to promote environmental education and lifelong learning,” he said.

He advocated for further commitment towards amplifying their support for their work and promoting gender equality in all aspects of these efforts to build a more sustainable future for all.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency at an event to mark the International Women’s Day, Mr Frempong acknowledged the contributions of women in environmental education and lifelong learning.

“We also acknowledge the unique perspectives and voices that women bring to the table when it comes to addressing environmental challenges,” he added.

Mr Frempong said the creativity of women, empathy, and innovative thinking are invaluable assets in finding solutions to complex environmental issues.

He encouraged society to unite in creating a world where women were empowered to make positive impacts on the environment and inspire others to do the same.

