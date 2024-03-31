Green Diversity Foundation marks Zero Waste Day   

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, March 31, GNA – The Green Diversity Foundation (GDF Africa) has marked the International Day of Zero Waste with a call on young people to play active role in reducing the impact of waste to promote sustainable development.

Mr Hobson Agyapong, Executive Director of GDF Africa, said young people constituted the future of the planet, making it critical for them to be involved in solving the world’s environmental challenges.

“Young people are the future. We cannot neglect them. If we decide to solve the problem without involving them, at the end we know definitely we will also leave, and we will not get people to continue the process.

“Then it means we have created a mess and we made an attempt to solve it but then we could not sustain it. So for sustainability sake, we believe that the young ones should play a pivotal role in this process of solving our environmental challenges,” Mr Agyapong said.

He made the call when GDF Africa celebrated the Day at the Lakeside Horticulture Village, Lakeside Estate Ltd, in the Adentan Municipality, on the theme: “Partnership for Sustainable Production and Consumption”.

Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 14, 2022, the International Day of Zero Waste is observed annually on March 30 by nations across the globe.

The occasion brought together stakeholders from government institutions, civil society organisations, academia and the private sector to assess human actions impacting the climate, come up with innovative solutions, and to form partnerships to tackle the impact of climate change

Mr Agyapong noted that waste had become a serious menace, with the United Nations reporting that every one minute, a truckload of plastic is dumped into the ocean.

He said young people must come up with innovative technologies and approaches for avoiding waste and reducing the impact of waste.

He said Ghanaians should adopt indigenous and nature-based solutions such as the use of leaves and paper in place of plastics.

“Corporate institutions should incorporate waste reduction into their environmental and social governance system to ensure sustainable production and consumption,” he added.

Mr John A. Pwamang, Board Chairman of GDF Africa, noted that every year, Ghana generated 840,000 tonnes of plastic waste, with only 9.5 per cent being collected for recycling.

He said ensuring zero waste would require bold leadership, unwavering commitment, a fundamental shift in mindset, rethinking traditional business models, and adopting a holistic approach.

“Together, we can build a world where waste is minimised, resources are preserved, and prosperity is shared by all,” he said.

Mr Joy Hesse Ankomah, Deputy Director, Built Environment Department, Environmental Protection Agency, noted that to reduce waste, the country must have a “good strategic roadmap for implementation and enforceable legislations”.

He said zero waste called for waste avoidance, reuse and recycling.

He advocated reforms, including decentralised management of organic waste, dry waste and domestic hazardous waste, redesigning concessionaire agreement, integration of the informal sector, capacity building of waste management officials, adopting financially sustainable models, and upscaling of pilot projects.

Mr Abdulrahim Shaibu-Issah, Executive Director, Recycle Up Ghana, encouraged Ghanaians to take up the responsibility for ensuring zero waste by taking initiatives to avoid single-use plastics.

Lady Vera Wiredu, Executive Director, Volunteers for Victory Network, called for the passing of legislations to cut down single-use plastics and to promote reusable materials among Ghanaians.

Ms Jessica Kpendo, Miss Tourism Ghana, Second Princess, encouraged Ghanaians to make conscious effort to get their own sustainable water bottles for water and bowls to buy food in order to cut down plastics.

Present at the event were students from Mercy Senior High School, Lakeside, and Pinoko Educational Complex, Akyem Brenase in the Eastern Region.

Some of the students called for incorporation of Zero Waste as critical part of the school curriculum, as well as the implementation of waste segregation in homes and schools.

The event was organised in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, Environmental Protection Agency, Association of Ghana Industries, the Climate Tribe- United Arab Emirates, and Energy Free.

GNA

