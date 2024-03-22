Eastern Nzema Traditional Council demands scholarship slots from Ghana Gas

By P.K. Yankey

Atuabo (W/R), March 22, GNA – The Eastern Nzema Traditional Council in the Western Region has demanded a special scholarship slot from the Ghana National Gas Company (GNCG) for Nzema students in tertiary institutions in the country.

Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, the President of the Council, said the GNGC need to institute separate and special scholarship packages for prospective students from Nzema, which was the hub of Ghana’s gas and other energy resources.

The special slots, he said, should not include the already established 40 per cent scholarship quota allocated to prospective tertiary students from Nzema.

Awulae Kpanyinli said this when Mr Daniel Essien, a staff at the GNGC, on behalf of the Community Relations Department of the Company, donated GHC10,000 and assorted drinks to support the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council during its maiden meeting for the year 2024, at Atuabo.

Interacting with the chiefs, Mr Essien explained the scholarship package to them and how eligible students could apply.

Apart from the 40 per cent scholarship slot for potential Nzema students, they could also access the 60 per cent allotted to students in other parts of the country.

Mr Essien encouraged prospective students to log on to the Ghana National Gas Company’s portal to access the scholarship package.

He said the Company would ensure that communities in its operational enclave benefitted from the oil and gas industry as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

