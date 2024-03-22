African Games: I will win gold for Ghana-Samuel Takyi assures

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March.22, GNA – Ghana’s Samuel Takyi has promised to win gold at the 13th African Games as he goes into his final bout in the men’s lightweight division on Friday March,22, 2024.

Takyi, known as the “Ring Warrior” saw off his South African opponent Masamba John Paul to increase his chances of grabbing the ultimate.

The Olympic medalist speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports said “I have trained very hard to come this far, and as I have always promised, I am taking gold”.

The boxer revealed how long he had waited for such an opportunity to make his motherland proud.

He said this was the right time to repeat history once again after winning bronze at the 2020 Commonwealth Games.

Samuel Takyi thanked his fans for their continuous support throughout his journey.

The young boxer, together with four others would be in search of gold medals for Ghana in their final bouts.

Ghana has now accumulated 50 medals,11 gold, 23 silver and 16 bronze medals.

GNA

