Court sentences two siblings to a fine for verbally assaulting public officers 

By Priscilla Nimako, GNA

Ashaiman, March 31, GNA – The Ashiman Circuit Court has sentenced two siblings, Safianu Osumanu and Aishatu Osumanu, respectively, to a fine of Gh₵ 720 and Gh₵ 600 for verbally assaulting four public officers.

The two would serve a three-month prison term if they defaulted on paying the fine.

The court, presided over by Mr. Simon Gaga, sentenced them after they changed their plea from not guilty to guilty to five counts of assault on public officers, offensive conduct, and disturbance of court.

Police Chief Inspector Christian Oscar Norgbedzi, prosecuting, said the complainants in the case are Ms. Millicent Zogli, a janitor at the Ashiaman District Court, while the second, third, and fourth complainants, respectively, are Inspector Henry Tetteh Nartey, a prosecutor, Corporal David Kwame Nyong, a Court Warrant Officer (CWO), and Lance Corporal Rebecca Addo, also a CWO.



The prosecutor stated that on February 1, 2024, the complainants arrested and brought to the Ashaiman Divisional CID the two accused siblings with a complaint that on the same day at about 1345 hours while at the premises of the court, they acted together and disturbed the court sittings.



He said they attacked and rained insults on the complainants who tried to call them to order.



He added that the siblings, on the day in question, accompanied their mother, Hamdiya Inusah, to the court in respect of a civil suit against her.



According to the prosecutor, while in the immediate vicinity of the court, Safianu publicly verbally assaulted the first complainant using unprintable words.



He said that peeved by the court’s judgement against their mother, they started making noise to disturb the court proceedings.



Following their behaviour, the police officer complainants attempted to call them to order, but they fiercely resisted, attacked, and rained insults on them.



The prosecutor said the accused persons were however, overpowered, arrested, and subsequently arraigned before the court.

GNA

