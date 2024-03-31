African Peer Review Mechanism engages district oversight committee on AfCTA 

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, March 31, GNA – The National African Peer Review Mechanism Governing Council (NAPRM-GC) has organised a training session for the District Oversight Committee (DOC) on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and corporate governance.

The goal was to provide committee members with the necessary knowledge to educate Ghanaian traders, especially those in Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs), about NAPRM activities.

Participants were chosen from ten districts in the Eastern Region and converged in Koforidua, the capital city.

The District Oversight Committee is composed of a diverse range of representatives, including those from civil society groups, traditional authorities, private sector groups, women’s groups, disability advocates, and faith-based organisations.

Its purpose is to rally community backing for the APRM process to advance good governance at the district level.

The African Union (AU) member states voluntarily acceded to APRM, a self-monitoring mechanism, to promote conformity with political, economic, and corporate governance values, according to Madam Winniefred Akoto-Sampong, Acting Executive Secretary of NAPRM-GC.

Mr David Asante-Apeatu, a Council Member of the NAPRM Governing Council, who chaired the programme, highlighted Ghana’s progress within the APRM framework since its review in 2006.

He emphasised the role of NAPRM-GC in promoting good governance for peace, growth, stability, and poverty reduction in Ghana.

He stated that the expectation was for the DOC to enhance its understanding of corporate governance practices, thereby simplifying intra-African trade under the AfCFTA for small businesses.

Reverend Mrs. Angela Carmen Appiah, President/Chair of the Governing Council of the Institute of Directors, Ghana, highlighted the importance of good corporate governance practices that would enable MSMEs to thrive in the AfCFTA market.

She said MSMEs’ readiness could be achieved through the observance of the principles of corporate governance; accountability, transparency, truthfulness, integrity, responsibility, effectiveness, and efficiency (ATTIRE).

“Wearing this ATTIRE as an ethical leader is synonymous with putting in place the systems, structures, and processes to ensure one operates a business as a going concern.”

Madam Ophelia Ankrah, Eastern Regional Director of NCCE, assured the Commission’s commitment to good governance.

