World Vision Ghana links farmers to Agricultural Service Providers in Binduri District

Accra, March 31, GNA- The Binduri District of the Upper East Region, has no networks of farmers, agro-input dealers, extension service providers, researchers, and financial institutions, which is adversely affecting agricultural value chain functionality.



To address this, World Vision Ghana for the second time running, organised an Agricultural Market Linkage Fair for agricultural value chain stakeholders in the District.



This was organised under the auspices of the Farmer Managed National Regeneration for Positive Land Utilisation Systems (FMNR PLUS) Project, funded by Knauer family with technical support from World Vision Germany.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said it was aimed at linking smallholder farmers, input dealers, agricultural extension officers, financial institutions, aggregators, tractor service providers, and research institutions to improved service delivery.



It said about 450 smallholder farmers, agricultural cooperatives, input dealers, extension officers, and tractor service providers participated and shared their experiences to improve agricultural market systems in the district.



It provided an opportunity for value chain actors to have open forum discussions on the activities of various actors and how services and products could be accessed.



Some business deals were sealed and contacts exchanged for future business transactions.



According to Edward Anaba Akunyagra, the FMNR PLUS project manager, the lack of a vibrant agricultural network made access to critical agricultural services impossible and affected productivity and contributed to poverty and household food and nutrition insecurity.



“Agricultural Market Linkage Fair presents an opportunity to bridge this gap to enable smallholders to access critical services to improve crop production and improved markets,” he said.



Agricultural value chains play an important role in improving farmers’ incomes and household food security.



Aside from linking farmers to critical service providers, active value chains can also provide opportunities for rural people, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.



Additionally, functional value chains can help reduce poverty and hunger and improve access to markets for farmers.



For smallholder women farmers like Poanab Atinbun Mumuni, timely access to inputs and other services can increase crop yield, food security, and income for farmers.



She thanked World Vision Ghana for creating an opportunity for farmers to network for a better future.



Ayinga Abagre Yakubu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Binduri District, described World Vision Ghana as a reliable development partner and thanked the organisation for its numerous interventions in the district.



He urged farmers and other stakeholders to take advantage of the enabling environment World Vision Ghana was creating to better their lives, livelihoods, and income.



Aside from the Savings for Transformation (S4T) that provides access to financial services to farmers, World Vision Ghana has facilitated the establishment of school eco-clubs to create environmental consciousness in children.



“Support for dry season farming to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities is a key intervention under the project”.



At the sidelines of the event, World Vision Ghana donated pumping machines and its accessories to support communities involved in dry season gardening as garden and hygiene apparatus to promote environmental stewardship among the youngsters.



The DCE urged women to take advantage of the support in various sectors being implemented by World Vision Ghana to build themselves for improved livelihoods.



World Vision Ghana has implemented some social interventions that have contributed to improving the lives, livelihoods, income, and food security of farmers in the district.



Other support includes, sanitation, and hygiene; environmental restoration and livelihood; and income-generating activities that aim to transform the lives of the most vulnerable children and their families.



World Vision is a child-focused humanitarian and relief organisation focused on transforming the lives of the most vulnerable children.

GNA

