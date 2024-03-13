Council on Foreign Relations, Ghana to hold lecture on ECOWAS 

Accra, March 13, GNA – The Council on Foreign Relations-Ghana, the nation’s premier think tank on foreign policy and international affairs, will hold a public lecture on Friday, March 15, to address issues confronting the regional body, ECOWAS, ahead of its 50th Anniversary next year.

The Council in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the topic for the lecture is “ECOWAS at the Crossroads: Emerging Threats and Challenges – The Way Forward.”

The Guest Speaker for the occasion is Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah, an accomplished international public servant, who is currently the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security.

His decade of service includes stints with ECOWAS and the United Nations, where he served as Director of the Africa Division.

The second Guest Speaker for the occasion is Mr Cheick Boucadry Traore, a Malian politician who contested the Presidential election in Mali in July 2013 on the ticket of the African Convergence for Renewal (Convergence Africiane pour or Renouveau (CARE) and the movement of the same name, which he founded.

The lecture, which is part of activities to mark the 5th Anniversary of the Council on Foreign Relations – Ghana, seeks to create a platform for discourse on the role and future of ECOWAS against the background of several developments in the sub-region, including the renewed wave of coup d’etats, terrorist threats, peace and security, and the fragility of the electoral process and democratic governance in the sub-region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

