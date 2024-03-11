Accra2023: Algeria picks first gold medal in Table Tennis Men’s double event

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 11, GNA-Algerians Bouloussa Mehdi and Ouaiche Stephane won their first gold medal in table tennis men’s doubles event in the on-going 13th Africa Games at the Accra International Conference Centre.

In the men’s double division, Mehdi and Stephane defeated Assar Khalid and Shouman Mohamed of Egypt 3-2 for the first place, with Kuti Mathew and Mati Taiwo of Nigeria picking up the third place.

In the women’s double team division, Alhodaby Mariam and Alhodaby Marwa defeated Garci Fadwa and Haj Salah Abir of Tunisia 3-1 for gold, whilst Mobarek Lucie and Lograiba Lynda of Algeria picked up the bronze medal.

In the mixed double division Egyptians Abdel-Aziz Youssel and Alhobaby Mariam won gold recording 3-0 against Quaiche Stephane and Mobarek Lucie from Algeria while Rakotoarimanana Fabio and Raharimanana Hanitra of Madagascar won the bronze men medal.

Egypt now ha a total of 55 medals, 31 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze followed by Algeria with 38 medals, eight gold medals, 15 silver, and 15 bronze, with South Africa picking 27 medals, eight gold medals, seven silver medals, and 12 bronze medals.

Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd – Bethel Logistics, Experts in Shipping Logistics.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

