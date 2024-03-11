Bethany Methodist School girls receive six months pad supply from Rotary club in Essikado 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Essikado (WR), March 11, GNA- Members of the Rotary Club of Sekondi-Takoradi have gifted girls of the Essikado Bethany Methodist School, six -six-month supply of sanitary pads to improve upon their menstrual hygiene and to keep them in school.

The girls, with the supply, would also move a step further in confidence as there’s no fear of staining their uniforms and the humiliation that came with it.

Mr Cosmos Segbefia, the President of the club, at a short ceremony to present the boxes of pads to the headmistress of the school, said meeting the needs of the vulnerable in society was a cardinal principle of any Rotarian.

Madam Sandra Boadu, A nursing sister and a member of the Club told the girls to avoid using toilet rolls and other unapproved materials to service their menstruation as such materials could cause infection and other long-term problems.

She urged the girls to practice routine personal hygiene, wash their underwear very well and dry them in the sun for the sun to kill all germs and bacterial infections.

GNA

