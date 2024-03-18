Azamati dominates heats as Ghana makes strong start in athletics

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 18, GNA – Ghanaian sprint star Benjamin Azamati finished first in heat 5 of the men’s 100m race at the ongoing African Games.

The rising star clocked 10.54s to sail through to the semis of the men’s 100m race.

Two rising Ghanaian sprinters Aggrey Barnabas and Sarfo Ansah also secured a place in the semis after impressive time in the heats.

In the women’s race Ghana’s Mary Boakye recorded an impressive 11.50s to book a spot in the semis, while Halutie Hor also secured a place in the next round with a time of 11.69s in the heats.

Kwartemaa Benedicta also qualified to the next round with a time of 11.95.

The Ghanaian men and women trio would be hoping as they hope to win Ghana’s first medal in Athletics.

The morning session of Athletics Day one at the ongoing African Games witnessed some thrilling race with Cameroonian sprinter Emmanuel Alobwede recording a time of 10.15s which was the fastest in the heats.

The semi-finals of the heats will take place later in the day.

