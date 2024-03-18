Zimbabwe crowned African Cricket Champions at 13th African Games

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Mar. 18, GNA – Zimbabwe’s Women’s National Cricket team, (Lady Chevrons) have been crowned champions at the 13th Africa Games held in Accra, Ghana.

They defeated rival South Africa’s, Proteas to emerge winners in the women’s division.

The intriguing final match was decided by the ‘super over’ when the Lady Chevrons, who were 112-5 in 20 overs against South Africa’s 112-7 in 20 overs, bowled the sucker punch that relegated the Proteas Women to the silver medal.

This led to the Super Over in which South Africa were 2-2, leaving Zimbabwe needing three runs to win in six balls.

