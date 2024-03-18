Uganda Charles Kagimu wins first gold medal in men’s elite cycling at the 13th Africa Games

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 18, GNA – Uganda’s Charles Kagimu picked gold medal in cycling men’s elite Individual Time Trial (ITT) at the 13th Africa Games in Olebu-Ablekuma route.

With an average speed of 37.5 kilometer’s over three laps, he finished in a time of 45 minutes, 37 seconds, 58 micro seconds to edge South African favorite’s Dellon Geary and Brandon Dowwe who came second and third place respectively.

However in the U-23 men’s category, Dillion Geary came first in a time of 44 minutes 32 second 69 seconds followed by Kiya Jamal Rogora of Ethiopia in a time of 46 minutes, 58 seconds, 86 micro-second to place second whereas De Comarmond Aurelie of Mauritius came third place in a time of 47 minutes 59 second 02 micro-second to third.

Ghana’s Chris Symonds recorded the 30th position in a time of 57 minutes 51 second 75 micro-seconds, with Henry Tetteh Djangmah coming through in 58 minutes 34seconds 86 micro-seconds to place 33rd.

In the women’s ITT category in an average speed of 25 kilometres over two laps, Eritrea’s Aduaam Dawit Mengs won gold with a time of 36 minutes, three seconds 07 micro-seconds, followed by Algerian Houili Nesrine winning the silver medals in a time of 36 minutes 19 seconds 56 micro-seconds and Fiseha Suzana of Eritrea who picked the bronze medal in a time of 36 minutes 19 seconds 23 micro-seconds

The Cycling event ends today with the Mixed Relay action.

Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, Experts in Shipping Logistics.

GNA

