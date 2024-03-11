African Games: “We will do better against Tanzania”-Mukarama Abdulai  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, March.11, GNA-Black Princesses forward, Mukarama Abdulai has assured Ghanaians her side will give the Twiga Stars of Tanzania a tough test in their second Group A game.

Ghana, who picked up a 1-0 win over Ethiopia last Saturdaysaid they are in full force to book a second consecutive victory tomorrow.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated clash, the former Deportivo Alaves forward said “The first game didn’t go as planned, it didn’t go the way we all wanted, especially missing chances that we could have scored”

She said the team had been taken through intensive training and was ready to take on their Group A counterparts.

The former FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Golden Boot winner further described the Tanzanians as a side who were physically tough.

“Playing in the World Cup is totally different from the African Games but I wouldn’t use this as an excuse not to score in the opening game though I had goal scoring chances but I expect to do better in our next matches” she added.

Ghana is currently leading Group A with three points.

Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd – Bethel Logistics, Experts in Shipping Logistics.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

