Abeiku Jackson eyes more medals after winning silver for Ghana

By Simon Asare



Accra, March 11, GNA – Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson Gyekye is eyeing the medal podium again after winning Ghana’s first medal in swimming at the ongoing African Games.



The two-time Olympian recorded a time of 24.23 to win silver in the men’s 50m butterfly, becoming the first Ghanaian to win a medal in swimming at the African Games.



Speaking in an interview after the win, Abeiku Jackson said getting on the podium for the first time was a stepping stone to push further and get more medals.



“I feel excited, especially having heard that weightlifting won Ghana’s first medals, which motivated me in a way. I want to thank my coaches, former coaches, friends and family, and anyone supporting me,” he said.



When asked about the finals, where he was narrowly edged by Egypt’s Ali Khalafalla, Abeiku Jackson said, “I always focus on myself. In the heats, I felt good, and in the final, I felt amazing hearing the crowd.



“Maybe today wasn’t the day, but tomorrow we go again. It is five days of swimming, and I hope we can get on the podium and get the national anthem played.”



The 24-year-old Ghanaian is expected to compete in the men’s 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle, and 4×100 freestyle relay at the ongoing games.



Team Ghana is currently eighth on the medal table after winning one gold and three silver medals, totaling four after day seven.

GNA

