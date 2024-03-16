Ghana’s Armwrestling team scoops 21 medals after day 1

By Francis Ofori
Accra, March.16, GNA – Ghana’s Golden Arms secured 21 medals on day one of this year’s Armwrestling event at the African Games, Accra 2023.
After an impressive start in the men and women left arm event, the pullers recorded four gold medals, ten sliver and seven bronze to make history in the competition.
Armwrestling is making its debut at the multi-sport event since its inception.
Rachel Lankai and Mabel Yeboah gave Ghana her first medal after securing second and third places respectively.
Blessing Abeka continued the success in the competition, pinning down Phildaus Bukari in the finals of the women’s 60kg left category.
Elsewhere in the women’s 65kg left, Roselyn Lartey was not fortunate enough as she surrendered to Marie Laleye of Benin.
Also, in the men 55kg left final, Daniel Acquah and Sanaa Abdul Somed bagged silver and bronze, leaving the top spot for Egypt’s Omar Ibrahim.
The men 75kg left and 95kg left saw Godwin Sackey and Edward Asamoah emerge victors after a tough competition.
With this remarkable achievement, Ghana’s total medal count now stands at 26, occupying seventh position on the overall medal table.
The chase for over 50 medals continues for the Ghanaians going into day two.
Women 55kg left
Mausi Zannu (Nigeria) – gold
Rachel Lankai (Ghana) – silver
Mabel Yeboah (Ghana) – bronze
Women 60 kg left
Blessing Abeka (GHANA)- gold
Phildaus Bukari (GHANA) – silver
Eugenia Ntow (GHANA) – bronze
Women 65kg left
Marie Laleye (Benin) – gold
Roselyn Lartey (GHANA) – silver
Men 55kg left
Omar Ibrahim (Egypt) – gold
Daniel Acquah (Ghana) – silver
Sanaa Abdul Somed (Ghana) – bronze
Men 60kg left
Mohammed Elmeligly (Egypt) – gold
Henry Otoo (Ghana) – silver
Abdul Issahak (Ghana) – bronze
Men 90kg left
Edward Asamoah (Ghana)- gold
Patrick Anzoye – Silver
Issah (GHANA) – bronze
Women 70kg left
Sarah Mathew (Nigeria) – gold
Rashida Abass (Ghana) – silver
Blessing Ogbunbere (Nigeria) – bronze
Women 80kg left
Fatma Hussein (Egypt) – gold
Mariam Kadri (Ghana) – silver
Mary Prinsloo (South Africa) – bronze
Men 65kg left
Ali Hashem Ali (Egypt)- gold
Isaac Nii Amugi (Ghana)- silver
Idowu Abiodun Yinusa (Nigeria) – bronze
Men 75kg left
Godwin Sackey (Ghana) -gold
Andria Jeha Andria Jeha (Egypt) – silver
Wisdom Abomekyi (Ghana) – bronze
Men 100kg left
Rahmam Mohamed Abdel (Egypt) -gold
Kwakye Derrick Adu (Ghana) – silver
Abel Thesee – bronze
GNA