Ghana’s Armwrestling team scoops 21 medals after day 1

March 16, 2024
GNA

By Francis Ofori  

Accra, March.16, GNA – Ghana’s Golden Arms secured 21 medals on day one of this year’s Armwrestling event at the African Games, Accra 2023.  

After an impressive start in the men and women left arm event, the pullers recorded four gold medals, ten sliver and seven bronze to make history in the competition. 

Armwrestling is making its debut at the multi-sport event since its inception.  

Rachel Lankai and Mabel Yeboah gave Ghana her first medal after securing second and third places respectively.  

Blessing Abeka continued the success in the competition, pinning down Phildaus Bukari in the finals of the women’s 60kg left category.  

Elsewhere in the women’s 65kg left, Roselyn Lartey was not fortunate enough as she surrendered to Marie Laleye of Benin.  

Also, in the men 55kg left final, Daniel Acquah and Sanaa Abdul Somed bagged silver and bronze, leaving the top spot for Egypt’s Omar Ibrahim.  

The men 75kg left and 95kg left saw Godwin Sackey and Edward Asamoah emerge victors after a tough competition.  

With this remarkable achievement, Ghana’s total medal count now stands at 26, occupying seventh position on the overall medal table.  

The chase for over 50 medals continues for the Ghanaians going into day two.  

Women 55kg left  

Mausi Zannu (Nigeria) – gold 

Rachel Lankai (Ghana) – silver 

Mabel Yeboah (Ghana) – bronze 

Women 60 kg left  

Blessing Abeka (GHANA)- gold 

Phildaus Bukari (GHANA) – silver 

Eugenia Ntow (GHANA) – bronze 

Women 65kg left  

Marie Laleye (Benin) – gold 

Roselyn Lartey (GHANA) – silver 

Men 55kg left 

Omar Ibrahim (Egypt) – gold 

Daniel Acquah (Ghana) – silver 

Sanaa Abdul Somed (Ghana) – bronze 

Men 60kg left  

Mohammed Elmeligly (Egypt) – gold 

Henry Otoo (Ghana) – silver  

Abdul Issahak (Ghana) – bronze 

Men 90kg left  

Edward Asamoah (Ghana)- gold 

Patrick Anzoye – Silver  

Issah (GHANA) – bronze 

Women 70kg left  

Sarah Mathew (Nigeria) – gold 

Rashida Abass (Ghana) – silver 

Blessing Ogbunbere (Nigeria) – bronze 

Women 80kg left  

Fatma Hussein (Egypt) – gold 

Mariam Kadri (Ghana) – silver 

Mary Prinsloo (South Africa) – bronze 

Men 65kg left  

Ali Hashem Ali (Egypt)- gold 

Isaac Nii Amugi (Ghana)- silver 

Idowu Abiodun Yinusa (Nigeria) – bronze 

Men 75kg left  

Godwin Sackey (Ghana) -gold 

Andria Jeha Andria Jeha (Egypt) – silver 

Wisdom Abomekyi (Ghana) – bronze 

Men 100kg left  

Rahmam Mohamed Abdel (Egypt) -gold 

Kwakye Derrick Adu (Ghana) – silver 

Abel Thesee – bronze 

GNA 