Ghana’s Armwrestling team scoops 21 medals after day 1

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March.16, GNA – Ghana’s Golden Arms secured 21 medals on day one of this year’s Armwrestling event at the African Games, Accra 2023.

After an impressive start in the men and women left arm event, the pullers recorded four gold medals, ten sliver and seven bronze to make history in the competition.

Armwrestling is making its debut at the multi-sport event since its inception.

Rachel Lankai and Mabel Yeboah gave Ghana her first medal after securing second and third places respectively.

Blessing Abeka continued the success in the competition, pinning down Phildaus Bukari in the finals of the women’s 60kg left category.

Elsewhere in the women’s 65kg left, Roselyn Lartey was not fortunate enough as she surrendered to Marie Laleye of Benin.

Also, in the men 55kg left final, Daniel Acquah and Sanaa Abdul Somed bagged silver and bronze, leaving the top spot for Egypt’s Omar Ibrahim.

The men 75kg left and 95kg left saw Godwin Sackey and Edward Asamoah emerge victors after a tough competition.

With this remarkable achievement, Ghana’s total medal count now stands at 26, occupying seventh position on the overall medal table.

The chase for over 50 medals continues for the Ghanaians going into day two.

Women 55kg left

Mausi Zannu (Nigeria) – gold

Rachel Lankai (Ghana) – silver

Mabel Yeboah (Ghana) – bronze

Women 60 kg left

Blessing Abeka (GHANA)- gold

Phildaus Bukari (GHANA) – silver

Eugenia Ntow (GHANA) – bronze

Women 65kg left

Marie Laleye (Benin) – gold

Roselyn Lartey (GHANA) – silver

Men 55kg left

Omar Ibrahim (Egypt) – gold

Daniel Acquah (Ghana) – silver

Sanaa Abdul Somed (Ghana) – bronze

Men 60kg left

Mohammed Elmeligly (Egypt) – gold

Henry Otoo (Ghana) – silver

Abdul Issahak (Ghana) – bronze

Men 90kg left

Edward Asamoah (Ghana)- gold

Patrick Anzoye – Silver

Issah (GHANA) – bronze

Women 70kg left

Sarah Mathew (Nigeria) – gold

Rashida Abass (Ghana) – silver

Blessing Ogbunbere (Nigeria) – bronze

Women 80kg left

Fatma Hussein (Egypt) – gold

Mariam Kadri (Ghana) – silver

Mary Prinsloo (South Africa) – bronze

Men 65kg left

Ali Hashem Ali (Egypt)- gold

Isaac Nii Amugi (Ghana)- silver

Idowu Abiodun Yinusa (Nigeria) – bronze

Men 75kg left

Godwin Sackey (Ghana) -gold

Andria Jeha Andria Jeha (Egypt) – silver

Wisdom Abomekyi (Ghana) – bronze

Men 100kg left

Rahmam Mohamed Abdel (Egypt) -gold

Kwakye Derrick Adu (Ghana) – silver

Abel Thesee – bronze

Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd experts in Shipping Logistics.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

