Afenyo-Markin’s comments about Prof Opoku-Agyemang undermine value of women — NDC Women’s Wing 

Accra, March 13, GNA — The Women’s Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin over his recent comments against the Running Mate of the Party, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Majority Leader in Parliament, while concluding his argument on the State of the Nation Address, on Monday, is reported to have called Prof Opoku-Agyemang old, following her selection as the NDC Running Mate.

He retracted the comments and apologised.

The NDC Women’s Wing, in a statement signed and issued by Mrs Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, National Women’s Organizer, said the Wing took a strong opposition to the comments, describing it as “careless remarks” which should not have emanated from a young male political figure.

According to her, such comments not only undermined the value of women and their experience, but also perpetuated harmful ageist stereotypes in politics.

“This is an insult to all women, including those in the Effutu constituency,” she stressed.

Mrs Bisiw-Kotei explained that experience was an invaluable asset in politics, stressing that regardless of age or gender, a candidate’s track record, competence, and expertise should be the primary criteria for consideration.

“Age often correlates with experience, wisdom, and a deep understanding of complex issues, which are essential qualities for effective leadership. Discounting a female candidate solely based on her age disregards the wealth of knowledge and skills she may bring to the table,” she stressed.

Mrs Bisiw-Kotei again noted that ageism in politics perpetuated gender inequality by imposing unfair standards on female candidates, adding that women already faced numerous barriers and biases in the political arena, including stereotypes about their ability to lead as they aged.

She said by scrutinising a female candidate’s age, “we reinforce the notion that women must adhere to unrealistic standards of youthfulness to be considered viable leaders”.

“This not only limits opportunities for experienced female politicians, but also sends a damaging message to aspiring women in politics.”

Again, she said, age diversity in leadership enhanced decision-making processes and promoted inclusivity because a diverse range of perspectives, backgrounds, and life experiences strengthened governance and ensured that policies reflected the needs of all citizens.

She warned that focusing on a candidate’s age only caused distractions from substantive issues and policy platforms that truly concerned voters.

“Instead of engaging in ageist rhetoric, political discourse should centre on addressing pressing challenges such as economic inequality, healthcare access, climate change, and social justice. By shifting the focus away from superficial attributes, we can elevate the quality of political debates and prioritise solutions that benefit society as a whole.”

She urged Ghanaians to be guided by the experience, competence and commitment to public service in selecting running mates and other elected officials.

“The NDC is proud of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang. She is one of the finest women in Ghana’s politics with explicit leadership records. She is coming to restore hope to the hopeless, especially the young girls who cannot afford to buy sanitary pads,” the Women’s Organiser added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

