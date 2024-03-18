AfCCoDR urges government to establish Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, March 18, GNA – Mr Isaac Asare, President of the Africa Centre for Collaborative Dispute Resolution (AfCCoDR), has asked the government to prioritise the full implementation of the Alternative Dispute Resolution law.

The proposed establishment of a National Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre would support the effective implementation of the ADR Act, 2010 (Act 798).

Mr Asare made the call at the graduation ceremony for the November 2023 Cohort of Advanced Certificate in Mediation, Arbitration and Paralegal Practice (ACMAPP) in Accra.

He said the proposal would set the standard for ADR practice in Ghana and pave the way for the nation to emerge as a beacon of ADR excellence in Africa.

The Act provides for the settlement of disputes by arbitration, mediation and customary arbitration, and establishes an Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre.

Mr Asare said no provision had been made in Act 798 for the representation of ADR professionals on the Governing Board of the ADR Centre.

“These are very serious challenges that confront ADR Professionals in Ghana,” he noted.

A total of 14 students were presented with an Advanced Certificate in Mediation, Arbitration and Paralegal Practice after a 16-week online training programme.

Mr Asare urged the students to be professional in their service delivery in accordance with the law.

“Just as a ship relies on its compass, let Act 789 be your guiding light on navigating the complexities of dispute resolution while respecting parties’ autonomy and confidentiality,” he added.

He also urged the graduates to work hard to ensure peace and justice for all through ADR and paralegal practice.

Madam Mina Mensah, a Member of the AfCCoDR Governing Board, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), urged the graduates to be guided by truth, honesty, and professional ethics to promote peace.

She noted that conflict resolution was a complex human activity, which required patience, impartiality and courage to ensure that justice was accessible to the people, including the poor and vulnerable in society.

“You are required to put issues of honesty and ethical principles above tribal, religious, cronyism, financial and sometimes emotional considerations, which affect the important professional principles of neutrality and confidentiality of the mediator,” she said.

Africa Centre for Collaborative Dispute Resolution (AfCCoDR) is a Dispute Resolution, Training and Certification Centre dedicated to providing services in Commercial Dispute Resolution, Mediation, Negotiation, Arbitration, Conflict Resolution, Stakeholder engagement, Stakeholder analysis, Conflict coaching, Labour Dispute, Legal Research, Paralegal services, documentary series, mediation and arbitration videos, training, development, education, consultancy services, and other critical issues that affect social life.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

