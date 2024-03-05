Ada paramount queen calls for the completion of energy project

By Gideon Narteh Assinu

Ada, March 5, GNA – Naana Dagojo Domaley I, the Paramount Queen mother for the Ada Traditional Area, has entreated TC’s Energy USA and its partners to fulfil their promise to revive the Ada Foah energy project.

Naana Domaley said the realisation of the project would provide the community and its adjourning areas with mixed energy products, including wind, solar, and tidal wave energies.

She said the project would put Ada on the industrial and tourism map of the world, as it would open many opportunities in the area.

She said this when Mr Anthony Poku, the Executive Director of TC’s Energy Ghana, led a delegation of the company and its partners, Power China Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited, and Seabased of Sweden, to pay a courtesy call on her.

The paramount queen mother expressed worry that the project stalled after the sod-cutting ceremony for the piloting and feasibility studies phase to ascertain whether tidal wave energy could be produced off the coast of Ada Foah.

Mr Poku assured the queen mother and people of Ada that they would work hard to achieve the tidal wave energy dream, adding that TC’s Energy USA had signed a power purchasing agreement with TC’s Energy Ghana.

The energy project is aimed at establishing a wave energy park in the Gulf of Guinea in Ghana, about 17 km off the coast of Ada, to generate about 1,000 megawatts (MW/H) of power from sea waves, which is expected to make use of environmentally friendly technology.

GNA

