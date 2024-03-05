Second Lady launches “Wear Ghana Month” Campaign 

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah, GNA

Accra, March 5, GNA – Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana, has launched this year’s ‘Wear Ghana Month’ campaign with the aim of promoting and showcasing the rich heritage of Ghanaian fashion.

The campaign organised by the National Commission on Culture (NCC) in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is also to support local designers and artisans every year in the month of March.

During the month- long celebration various activities and events would be organised to highlight the beauty and diversity in Ghanaian fashion, including fashion shows, pop-up shops, exhibitions, workshops, and panel discussions. Designers and brands from Ghana would also be given a platform to showcase their latest collections and connect with a wider audience.

Speaking at the launch, in Accra Mrs Bawumia said one of the main goals of the ‘Wear Ghana Month’ was to encourage people to support and buy locally-made products.

She said by promoting Ghanaian fashion, it helps in creating awareness about the importance of sustainable and ethical fashion practices, adding that it would boost the local economy and support small businesses in the fashion industry.

“In addition to promoting Ghanaian fashion, Wear Ghana Month also celebrates the country’s rich cultural heritage. Traditional Ghanaian clothing, such as Kente cloth and Adinkra symbols, are often featured in the designs showcased during the event. This helps to preserve and promote Ghanaian culture and traditions,” she added.

Mrs Bamumia indicated that the month was a celebration of Ghanaian fashion and culture, bringing together designers, artisans, fashion enthusiasts, and the public, saying it was a time to appreciate the beauty and creativity of Ghanaian fashion.

“Whether you are a fashion lover or simply interested in learning more about Ghanaian culture, Wear Ghana Month is a must-attend event that celebrates the best of Ghanaian fashion.”

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and Caretaker Minister, MoTAC, stated that the initiative was not just about promoting the Ghanaian local industries, but also celebrating the rich cultural heritage and supporting the economy.

“When we choose to wear Ghanaian-made products, we are not only showcasing our national pride, but we are also contributing to the growth of our local businesses and the creation of job opportunities for our people.”

He added that “by supporting our local artisans, designers, and manufacturers, we are helping to preserve our traditional craftsmanship and promoting sustainable practices in the fashion industry.”

He said wearing Ghanaian-made products described us as people and a reflection of our unique identity.

Mr Asamoah Boateng noted that “it was a way for Ghanaians to tell the world that we are proud of our heritage and that we value the skills and talents of our local artisans and also a way for us to show our support for the growth and development of the country.”

He appealed to Ghanaians to come together to support the local industries and promote the Ghanaian cultural heritage. “Let us show the world the beauty and diversity of Ghanaian fashion” he added.

Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, Executive Director, NCC, said, “the Centres for National Culture, entrusted with the responsibility of organising and hosting the 2024 edition of the “Wear Ghana Month” would be transformed into cultural hubs, bringing together artisans, designers, performers and enthusiasts to engage in a collective celebration of Ghana’s cultural identity.

This, he said, would serve as a beacon, guiding Ghana towards a future where the Ghanaian fashion industry would flourish on the global stage, showcasing the ingenuity and creativity of designers, artisans and entrepreneurs.

Nana Acheampong urged Ghanaians to embrace the spirit of unity and collaboration, nurturing the talents and empowering the communities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

