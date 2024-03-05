MoTAC, Ghana Culture Policy Review Committee meet Parliamentary Select Committee on Culture 

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah, GNA

Accra, March 5, GNA – The Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, (MoTAC) and the 2004 Ghana Culture Policy Review Committee has presented the final policy draft to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture, in Accra.

The presentation was to afford members of the parliamentary select Committee the opportunity to have a fair idea of the draft, have further discussions and deliberations on it before coming out with the final draft.

Nana Kwesi Gyan-Apenteng, Chairman of the Review Committee, said the Ghana Culture Policy had been in existence for the past 20 years and the Committee as part of its mandate was tasked to review the policy to conform with current trends.

He said since the policy was formulated many things had happened, especially in the area of technology, and the development of the Ghanaian culture.

“New ideas have come up, and especially we want this policy to be based more on the 1992 constitution of Ghana. So what we have been doing is to hold series of consultations with various stakeholders . And today what we are meet the Parliamentary Select Committee to have their input before coming up with the final draft.”

Mr Gyan-Apenteng noted that with these consultations, they expected stakeholders to state their positions and add to the ideas that they already had in the draft so that together there could make it a better policy.

He said one thing they were optimistic about was for the policy to go a long way to preserve and promote the use of Ghanaian languages.

“The truth of the matter is that so many Ghanaian languages are dying because they are not being promoted, and preserved. And when we say preservation of languages it means using them in music, and more widely outside the area where it is spoken.”

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and Caretaker Minister, MoTAC said the purpose of the meeting was to share ideas to make additions and subtractions to the draft, in order to renew and improve upon it, to fit into the current trends.

He said the need had arisen to improve areas like technology that was fast changing the world so that it did not interfere or change entirely Ghana’s rich culture.

“We are also looking at the education aspect, architectural designs of our buildings and also how culture is fluid and moves on and so we do not have to be static to be overtaken by events.”

Mr Asamoah Boateng said the committee was also looking at the overall diversified people of Ghana and how language and the way of life had all worked together in tandem, and how to work on improving that.

“For the past 20 years things have changed and technology is fast growing and has taken over, and the human nature of people want to do things differently to catch up quickly and so there must be some discipline in our way of life.”

Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy (MoTAC), said culture was the heartbeat of any country, and the thread that wove together the tapestry of our identity, heritage and aspirations.

“It also serves as a guiding light, shaping our collective journey towards a future that is rooted in our past and the ability to open endless opportunities.”

He said the attention to the pace with which the world was changing through technological advancements, shifts in societal values and the

interconnectedness of global communities made it imperative to ensure that the Cultural Policy, was relevant and could be adapted by all.

“What is being developed must be inclusive, diverse, and sustainable. Since our cultural heritage belongs to all of us, it is the duty of all of us to safeguard it for future generations while allowing it to also evolve in response to changing times.”

The Deputy Minister urged the Committee to engage in rigorous deliberations, foster open dialogues, think creatively and examine other successful cultural policies around the world. “With this, I believe their recommendations will shape the foundations of our cultural landscape for years to come.”

He assured the Committee of Government’s unwavering support for them, saying, Government was committed to providing the needed resources and creating the enabling environment that encouraged innovation and excellence in the realm of culture and the arts.

He reminded members of the Committee of the need for the policy to reflect the collective aspirations of the people, their shared values and act as a source of inspiration for generations to come.

He said, “it must be a beacon that will guide us towards a future of unity, creativity, and sustainable progress, and prayed that the efforts made in getting the policy developed be rewarded such that it would uplift, empower, and unite our nation.”

