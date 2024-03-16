Accra2023: Stanbic Bank donates GH¢200,000 to Team Ghana

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, Mar. 16, GNA – Stanbic Bank of Ghana has supported Team Ghana at the ongoing African Games with a cash donation of GH¢200,000.00.

The donation was to motivate members of Team Ghana to give off their best in the competition and also support the efforts of government considering the huge cost involved in the organization of the event.

Mr. Kwamina Asomaning Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank said government would not be able to shoulder the huge financial responsibility associated with the Games alone hence their support

He said, “we are pleased that our government has put Ghana on the map when it come to the hosting of the 13th African Games.

“We at Stanbic bank sees Africa as our home, and we are driving Africa’s growth in terms of sports. Sports has a way of driving social satisfaction and has economic benefits to the society,” he said.

According to Mr. Asomaning, they were aware of the many economic challenges and understands the huge investments government had made in the hosting of the event, adding that as stakeholders they had to offer support for the successful organization of the games.

Mr. Asomaning said his outfit was known for supporting sporting events and would be looking forward to including other sporting disciplines in future.

He said, “we had a long history in sports and with time we are looking forward to diversifying our interest in other sporting disciplines.

“We sponsored football tournaments, table tennis, swimming etc. and would continue our support and promotional activities to ensure that Ghana is able to regain its glory in sports,” he said.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS), who received the donation said, “on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, team Ghana and the people of Ghana and I wish to express our profound appreciation to Stanbic Bank for this huge support and timely intervention”.

“As we all know, team Ghana started camping about three months ago at Cape Coast, and we have given our athletes the best of preparation for the Games.

“We are just about to release their per diem today and this thing has arrived it would l help us push it quickly,” he stated.

Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd experts in Shipping Logistics.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

