Ghana climbs up eighth on medal table, Egypt tops after day seven

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 11, GNA – Host Ghana picked up four medals on Sunday, March 10, 2024, to move eighth on the medal table rankings at the ongoing African Games.



Winnifred Ntumi earlier on Sunday won a gold medal and two silver medals in the 49kg women’s weightlifting competition, while two-time Olympian Abeiku Jackson won silver in the men’s 50m butterfly competition.



Abeiku Jackson becomes the first Ghanaian to win a medal in swimming at the African Games, having also recorded a personal best of 24.23s in the finals.



Egypt, who are among the most successful teams at the African Games, tops the medal table with 31 gold, 12 silver, and 12 bronze medals, for a total of 55.



Another African Games heavyweight, Algeria are second on the table with eight gold, 15 silver, and 15 bronze medals, for a total of 38.



South Africa are third on the medal table with eight gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals followed by Mauritius and Tunisia in fourth and fifth, respectively, on the medal table.

West African giants Nigeria who have secured one gold, five silver and eight bronze medals are seventh on the medal table.



Team Ghana will be looking forward to winning more medals in certain sporting disciplines, which include wrestling, Athletics, Taekwondo, Tennis, Handball and Football.



However, the Table Tennis and Badminton events have ended with Ghana failing to win a single medal in various singles and team events.



