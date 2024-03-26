Heritage Month: Made in Ghana products exhibited in Takoradi  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, March 26, GNA – Some handcrafted made-in-Gorian products are on display at an exhibition to showcase the rich Ghanaian contemporary culture and traditions.

The products took centre stage during a ten-day-long exhibition, hosted by the Western Region Branch of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), at the forecourt of the Takoradi Mall.

Dubbed: “Chamber Bazaar,” the exhibition was to offer a platform for businesses to market their products and services to prospective clients while fostering business-to-business relations.

The third edition of the bazaar was held on the theme: “Exploring the impacts of made-in-Ghana products on economic growth and resilience.”

Some of the products that were showcased ranged from ones made from wood carving; including drums (dondo), xylophone, wall hangings and other kinds of artefacts, beads, paintings, fabrics, men, and women’s wear made from African prints, locally made sandals and hats, among others.

Mr Stephane Miezan, National Second Vice President of the GNCCI, speaking during the opening of the exhibition said the Chamber Bazaar aimed at assisting local businesses to showcase their products and services to prospective customers to help boost economic growth.

He said since its Inception in 2022, the event had significantly highlighted the creativity of local businesses while providing a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to network and share ideas to help grow their businesses.

“As citizens, we have a responsibility to embrace and promote made-in-Ghana goods, and by doing so, we can significantly mitigate the impact of exchange rates depreciation, improve domestic revenue generation and ultimately guarantee Ghana’s economic prosperity,” he added.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, said the theme for the event resonated deeply with the government’s vision of creating enabling environments for local businesses to thrive.

According to him, the impact of supporting local industries went to the very core of Ghana’s identity and sovereignty, thus, “When we choose made-in-Ghana products, we are not just purchasing goods, we are investing in the future of our nation, creating jobs, empowering local communities, and fostering a sense of pride and ownership in our collective destiny.”

He said the resilience of the country’s economy hinged upon the strength of its domestic industries, adding that “By promoting and prioritizing made-in-Ghana products, we do not only insulate ourselves from external shocks but also position ourselves as leaders in innovation and sustainability.”

Mr Darko-Mensah, therefore, commended the GNCCI for hosting the third edition of the bazaar which placed much emphasis on promoting locally manufactured goods.

Mr Isaac Yankson, the Western Regional Trade Officer at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI), said one of the key roles of the MoTI was to initiate and drive the development, production, and consumption of made-in-Ghana products, hence, the introduction of policies and programmes like the Trade Policy, One District, One Factory (1D1F) and other business regulatory reforms.

He gave the assurance that the Ministry would continue to guide Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to attain growth and sustainability in their production processes.

Madam Celestina Eshun, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mame Arts and Beads Gallery, an exhibitor who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview expressed gratitude to the management of the Western Region GNCCI for giving them the opportunity to ’showcase their products and services to prospective customers.

“I hope that by the end of this exhibition, a lot of people will have known more about what we do and offer so that our businesses will grow,” she said.

GNA

