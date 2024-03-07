150 golfers set to vie for Celebrity President’s Putter 

Tema, Mar. 7, GNA—About 150 amateur and professional golfers from Ghana and Togo are expected to vie for this year’s Celebrity Golf Club President’s Putter Golf Championship scheduled for Sakumono, near Tema on Saturday, March nine.

The competition which is being organized by the Wonders Rising Stars Golf Academy is being sponsored by Giti Tire and the Tang Palace Hotel.

Mr John Mawule Wonders, Chief Executive Officer of the Academy, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Sakumono, near Tema on Thursday.

He said the competition, which was being played in honour of Mr Tang Hong, President of the Celebrity Golf Club, will be played in accordance with the rules of the World Golf governing body and the local rules of the club.

Mr Wonders said the club had completed the necessary arrangements to ensure that the competition becomes successful.

He mentioned some of the golfers who had registered for the competition as Joe Ohemeng, Martin Osei, Isaac Amoako, Kweku Okyere, Akwasi Opoku and Geoffrey Avornyotse.

There would be prizes for the Ladies and the Men’s main events, Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ as well as the Seniors category.

Mr. Hong, who is also the Managing Director of the Tang Palace Hotel, will present the Putter prize to the winner.

GNA

