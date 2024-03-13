13th African Games: Black Satellites gear up to start African Games campaign  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March 07, GNA – Ghana’s U-20 side, Black Satellites will begin their 13th African Games campaign as hosts against Congo at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2023.

Coming back from the abysmal performance by the Black Stars’ at the just-ended African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the junior side is ready to complete the task for their seniors who were gradually fading out as champions of Africa.

The Satellites last won the tournament in 2011, under then Coach Kwesi Appiah and are chasing for a second title under newly appointed gaffer, Desmond Ofei.

Some football fans say this is the right time to revive Ghana’s football whereas others also believe it is time to shift focus to the youth side.

Coach Ofei speaking at a presser ahead of tomorrow’s game said his boys were ready to fight for gold this time round, having failed in previous editions.

“We are not under pressure, we are fully prepared and our boys are hungry so there is no pressure on us. We are just focused on progressing game after game,” he added.

He said the 13th African Games serves as an opportunity to exhibit Ghana’s football prowess on the continent.

He assured that the team would give Congo a tough game to increase their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the competition.

Captain of the side, Kuffour Asamoah expressed confidence that the team would beat all odds to win the trophy.

The Berekum Chelsea man urged Ghanaians to come out in their numbers and support the Satellites as they journey towards their “host and win” mission.

Ghana failed to make it out of the group stages in their last campaign after losing to Mali in their final game.

The one-time champions after the game against Congo, would face against Gambia and Benin in Group A.

