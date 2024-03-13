13th African Games Village yet to be opened; LOC refutes reports of athletes stranded

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 1, GNA – The 13th African Games Village is set to be officially opened on Saturday, March 2, 2024, ahead of the opening ceremony next week.

Reports surfaced on Thursday, suggesting that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) was allegedly struggling to find alternative accommodations for athletes and officials who had arrived for the games.

Already, athletes and officials from participating countries, including South Africa, Tunisia, and Egypt, have arrived early ahead of the commencement of the games on March 8–23, 2024.

A member of the LOC has disclosed to GNA Sports that teams that arrived early for the games were responsible for their own accommodation, with the games village yet to officially open.

The LOC member also noted that technical members from participating countries have inspected the facilities, including accommodations, and have expressed satisfaction with the standards.

The LOC is expected to issue an official statement to provide clarity on accommodation arrangements for athletes and officials.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia is expected to commission the University of Ghana Sports Complex on Friday, March 1, 2023.

GNA

