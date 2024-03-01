Ghana Athletics release official list of athletes for 13th African Games

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Mar. 01, GNA – The Ghana Athletics, the solely mandated body to oversee the development and promotion of athletics in Ghana, has released the list of athletes and officials for the 13th African Games.

The 44 officials list is made up of 36 athletes comprising of 16 men and 15 women and eight coaches made up of six men and two women.

In a statement issued and signed by Ms Philippina Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Athletics, and copied the Ghana News Agency explained that the team selection was conducted meticulously, adhering to the 2024 Ghana Athletics Selection Policy and Qualifying Standards.

“The Technical Committee of Ghana Athletics convened on February 28th to finalize the selection process, ensuring transparency and integrity in athlete selection.

Athletes who indicated disinterest or failed to respond to the interest inquiry were excluded from consideration,” the statement said.

The statement further mentioned that indoor equivalent standards, based on World Athletics scoring table equivalents, were established for various events, ensuring parity and fairness in selection criteria.

The male team would have Benjamin Kwaku Azamati (100 and 4x100m), Joseph Paul Amoah (200 and 4x100m), Solomon Hammond (200 and 4x100m), Ibrahim Fuseini (200 and 4x100m), Edwin Kwabla Gadayi (200 and 4x100m), Seth Arthur (20km race walk), John Domici Dadzie (20km race walk) And Solomon Diafo (400 and 4×400).

Others are Raymond French (400 and 4x400m) Frank Addo (400 and 4x400m), Dompey Barnabas (400 hurdles), James Dadzie (4x100m), Sarfo Ansah (4x100m) Joshua Bour (4x400m) Alex Amankwah (800 and 400m) Bugase Rexford (Discos).

Also, Cadman Evans Yamoah (High Jump), Ebenezer Gyimah (High Jump), Abraham Seaneke (Long Jump), Antiedu Peter (400m hurdles) , And William Amponsah (Half/Marathon) would represent Ghana at the Games.

Benedicta Kwartemaa (100 and 4X100m), Mary Boakye (100 and 4X100m), Hor Halutie (100 and 4X100m), Janet Mensah (4X100m), Deborah Acheampong (4X100m), Doris Mensah (100H and 4X100m), Latifa Ali (200 and 4X100m and 4X400m), and Grace Aduntira (400 and 4X400m) were named in the female team.

The rest are Lovina Ewusi (200 and 4X400) Grace Obuor (400 and 4X400m), Bridget Annan (4X400m), Sandrah Appiah (4X400m), Asana Hamidu (400m hurdles and 4X400m), Sarah Koomson (5000m) and Esther Obenewaa (High Jump).

The Technical handlers are Emmanuel Appiah Kubi, Eric Goloe, Eric Nkansah, Georgina Sowah, Harry Adu-Mfum, Ignatius Gaisah, Salamatu Musa, And William Aкока.

The 13th Africa Games would welcome top sportsmen and women from over 53 nations to compete for top prizes.

With few days to go, Ghana is poised of hosting one of the best events since 1965 as the Borteyman Sports Complex, Legon Sports Stadium, Accra Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Sports Stadium and other venues remained ready to host the continent.

The 2023 Africa Games is scheduled for March 8 to 23,2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

