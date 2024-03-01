CAMFED-Ghana urges stakeholders to support new strategic plan 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie -Akagbor

Tamale, March. 1 GNA – Madam Fairuza Safian, the Director, CAMFED- Ghana, has urged stakeholders to support the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Ghana’s new strategic plan to ensure quality education in the country.

The new strategic plan is to drive the adoption of best practices to support girls and young women in education, centred on the Learner Guide Programme.

It will be implemented from now until 2029.

Madam Safian made the call during an inception meeting in Tamale with district directors of education, organised by CAMFED Ghana, to discuss the strategic plan and other pertinent issues of mutual interests.

As part of the plan, the organisation would implement a comprehensive support system targeted at the most marginalised girls to enable them to access secondary education and progress through it.

She said the implementation of the plan would also ensure young women transitioned to secure livelihoods and join a powerful peer network of leaders to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists in their communities, districts and the national level.

Madam Safian called on all stakeholders to support the plan to ensure its success.

GNA

