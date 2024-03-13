Ghana nears first medal in swimming competition

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 10, GNA – After missing out on medals on the first day of swimming competition, Ghana’s swimming team is close to winning their first medal on the second day of the ongoing 13th African Games.

Ghanaian Olympian Abeiku Jackson Gyekye placed first in the men’s 50m butterfly after dominating heat four and progressing to the finals.

Ghana’s Stacey Harry, who missed out on the 100m freestyle medal yesterday after placing fourth, secured a spot in the finals of the men’s 50m with a time of 24.85s.

Ghana’s mixed 4x100m medley team, consisting of Nubia Adjei, Mensah Joselle, Abeiku Jackson, and Stacey, also qualified for the finals after placing third in the heats.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports at the Aquatic Centre, Abeiku Jackson said the team was determined to win laurels in the swimming competition.

“Every athlete is eager to win a medal for Ghana, and we are looking to give our best in the finals competition, and there is no pressure at all,” he said.

The finals of these events will take place later on Sunday.

GNA

