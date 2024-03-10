Winnifred Ntumi ends Ghana’s medal drought with gold

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Mar.10, GNA – 21-year-old weightlifter, Winnifred Ntumi has ended Ghana’s medal drought with three medals at the ongoing African Games in Accra.

The African champion managed to sweep silver medals in the women’s 49kg event before clinching the topmost prize in the 45kg event.

She is now Ghana’s first athlete to win gold in the competition, as other athletes have also promised to do exploits.

Ntumi’s journey in weightlifting has been quite exceptional, securing three medals at the 2023 Africa Weightlifting Championship, Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, among others.

The one-time SWAG Female Weightlifter of the Year won three bronze medals at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, finishing as the first Ghanaian to win a medal at the continental Weightlifting competition.

Ghana is still hopeful of winning more medals at the 13th African Games.

GNA

