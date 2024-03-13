13th African Games: Egypt tops medal table, Ghana with best ever finish 

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 24, GNA – North African sporting giant, Egypt, finished the 13th African Games with an astonishing 187 medals, marking one of their best performances at the games.

Egypt, who are the next hosts of the African Games, won 99 gold, 46 silver, and 42 bronze medals, while Nigeria finished second on the medal table with 121 medals.

Most of Egypt’s medals came from swimming, armwrestling, and table tennis, while Nigeria was largely competitive across various sporting disciplines.

South Africa placed third with 106 medals, while Algeria clinched fourth place with 114 medals. Tunisia was fifth with 86 medals.

Ghana recorded a sixth place finish on the medal table, having won 68 medals, representing the best performance since the inception of the games in 1965.

The armwrestling sport delivered 41 medals for Ghana, which includes eight gold, 19 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

Boxing, which happens to be one of Ghana’s strongest sporting disciplines, delivered seven medals, including four gold medals, one silver medal, and two bronze medals.

It was double gold for Ghana in men’s and women’s football competitions, while track and field events in athletics also delivered six medals.

Some sports disciplines, including weightlifting (3), taekwondo (3), swimming (2), hockey (2), and volleyball (1), delivered medals for Ghana.

Other countries including Morocco (34 medals), Ethiopia (22 medals), Mauritius (25 medals) and Kenya (35 medals) respectively complete the top 10 teams on the medal table.

GNA

