2024 Rideafrique Cycling championship slated for March 30 

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, March 24, GNA – The fourth edition of the prestigious cycling event dubbed “RideAfrique” has been slated for March 30, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With support from the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), it would attract over 200 riders across the country and Africa, and it is aimed at promoting the sport and unearthing talents.

The event is also geared towards testing the endurance, strength, and strategic thinking of cyclists as well as pushing them to their limits as they strive to outperform their competitors.

Mr. Richard Agu Chief Executive Officer of Rideafrique, disclosed measures outlined to ensure the successful hosting of the event.

He said the event would serve as a platform to promote and highlight the importance of environmental conservation.

He said, “we have meticulously planned every aspect to ensure a seamless experience for both participants and spectators”.

“Safety measures, including medical support and assistance vehicles, will be in place throughout the race to guarantee the well-being of the cyclists.”

“The event would be held in partnership with local conservation organizations, highlighting the importance of preserving the natural beauty of the regions through which the race passes”.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Agu mentioned that winners of the race would walk home with consolidated prizes among other products from sponsors.

He said, “well, we are thrilled to announce that there are incredible prizes up for grabs, including cash prizes and a home trainer set, which also includes a RideAfrique cycling Jersey.”

He said the cash prizes add an extra level of excitement to the event.

Participants would have the chance to win a substantial amount of money, making their efforts and dedication even more rewarding.

He said, “whether it’s for their personal achievements or to support a charitable cause, the cash prizes will undoubtedly make a significant impact”.

The event would be expected to attract foreign cyclists from Liberia, United State of America, United Kingdom, Togo, Benin, Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

GNA

