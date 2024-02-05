Zoomlion Foundation donates waste bins to Nsaba Presby A&B Basic School

By James Esuon

Nsaba (C/R), Feb 5, GNA – The Zoomlion Foundation has presented waste bins and hand washing receptacles to the Nsaba Presbyterian A & B basic schools in the Agona East District of the Central Region to ensure environmental tidiness as the school marks its 130th Anniversary.

It is also to protect the students and pupils from communicable diseases, Mr Christian Ocran, the Agona West Municipal Manager of Zoomlion, said during the presentation.

He noted that the donation formed part of the Zoomlion Foundation’s corporate social responsibility to support institution and individual transformation and development.

Mr Ocran, also the Agona East District Manager of Zoomlion, said the handwashing receptacles would inculcate in the students and pupils frequent hand washing habits, which was the obvious means for personal hygiene.

The Foundation had planned for some innovations to ensure the people embraced good hygiene and keep their surroundings clean to avert the outbreak of diseases.

He said Zoomlion, the giant waste management company in the country, would never rest on its oars but continue educating and motivating residents, especially the school children, to sensitise their parents on the importance to keep their environment tidy.

He appealed to the people to avoid dumping of refuse on the streets, gutters and market centres to prevent the outbreak of cholera.

Mr Christian Drantuo, the Headteacher of the school, who received the items, thanked the company for the kind gesture and urged other corporate bodies to emulate them.

He said as part of measures to inculcate hygienic practices into the students and pupils, the school had formed Zoom Kids Club to help keep clean environment and hand washing practices.

He, therefore, assured the Zoom Foundation of management’s commitment to taking good care of the bins and the handwashing receptacles to serve the purpose of the donation.

GNA

