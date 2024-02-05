Cocoa Famers Co-operative Union procures water drilling machine

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Debeiso (WN/R), Feb. 05, GNA-The Bia West Mondelez International Cocoa Life Co-operative and Marketing Union, has procured a brand-new water drilling machine to help provide potable water, especially for cocoa farmers in the Western North Region.

The machine with supporting vehicles and other accessories procured at about GHS 4 million would also help address irrigation challenges on cocoa farms, particularly during the dry seasons.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a short ceremony to officially commission the drilling machine, Mr Adama Issah, the President of the Union, said the machine would not only help provide potable drinking water, but also help cocoa farmers to get enough water to increase their yield.

“In as much as we are building schools, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centres and providing employment, we thought it wise to provide water, which is very essential in human lives and for our farming activities,” he said.

Mr Issah noted that drilling more boreholes in cocoa growing communities would help to reduce pupils’ lateness to school and improve education in the area.

He, therefore, pledged the Union’s commitment to ensure every cocoa growing community had access to clean water facilities for their domestic and farm uses.

Some members of the Union lauded the initiative and said it would not only help provide them with potable water, but also water for their farming activities, especially during the dry seasons.

