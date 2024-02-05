Nabia 1998 year group renovates alma mater

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Navrongo (U/E), Feb 5, GNA-The 1998 Year Group of the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region has renovated a four-unit Visual Arts block of its alma mater.

The gesture was to mark the Group’s 25th Anniversary celebration.

The Year Group, known as Nabia 1998, re-roofed the entire classroom block which leaked badly anytime it rained, replaced broken louvre blades, worked on the cracked floor and painted the structure at an estimated cost of GH¢68,000.00.

Mr Sylvester Minyila, Chairman of the Project Committee of the Group, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a brief ceremony to handover the refurbished block to management of the school, said the Group saw the need to give back to its alma mater.

He said NAVASCO played a significant role in their academic journey, and NAVASCANS were found in every sector of the economy within and outside the country with immense contributions to nation building.

He said even though their alma mater had numerous challenges, Nabia 1998 chose to renovate the hitherto deplorable Visual Arts block, to mark the Group’s 25th Anniversary celebration.

“We are happy that we have been able to contribute to the development of our alma mater. This is the beginning, there are other projects that we hope to work on as the years go by.

“We derive joy and memories of our days on campus anytime we drive in. Is a good feeling, and we would continue to contribute as a Group to support the school,” Mr Minyila said.

Members of the Group interacted with students on campus after the ceremony, and encouraged them to take their studies seriously devoid of deviant acts, and respect school authority so that they could also contribute to the development of NAVASCO in the future.

Madam Mercy Babachuweh, Headmistress of the School, thanked the Nabia 1998 Year Group on behalf of the Board of Governors, parents, staff and students for the initiative to refurbish the classroom block.

“Silver Jubilee is worth celebrating, and we are excited that you did not think of yourselves alone, but decided to invest your resources in your alma mater,” Madam Babachuweh said.

She reminded the Group of its pledge to provide the school with a modern grinding mill, saying “We are waiting for that. We pray that God will multiply a thousand fold your resources, so that you can give us the grinding mill you promised.”

She recalled that in 2023, management had to evacuate students from the Livingston, Nkrumah, Kennedy and Republic Houses which were bat infested, to other houses.

She said “It was so horrible, but for now they are managing. We want to use this opportunity to appeal to Nabia, especially those who resided in those Houses to come together and solve this big challenge for us,” she said.

Madam Babachuweh commended all Nabia Year Groups for their continuous contributions in diverse ways to the development of the school, and wished them well in all their endeavours.

