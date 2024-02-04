Proposal to upgrade Adidome Farm Institute to Veterinary College gains support from MP  

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), Feb. 4, GNA – Togbe Kwasinyi Kakakloko Agyemang V, Dufia of Adidome has advocated government’s attention to upgrade the Farm Institute in Adidome to a full-fledged veterinary college.

The Chief, recognized for his dedication to agricultural progress, believes such an upgrade would benefit the local community and contribute to the region’s broader agricultural landscape.

Togbe Agyemang’s appeal got the support of Mr. Alexander Hotordze Roosevelt, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency during a recent ceremony held to honor Miss. Charlotte Yawa Sodzedo, a final year student of the Adidome Farm Institute in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region for clinching the prestigious Agromonti ultimate prize in Ghana.

Togbe Agyemang disclosed that the proposal to transform the Adidome Farm Institute into a veterinary college aligned with the growing demand for skilled professionals in the agricultural and veterinary sectors.

“Such an institution will not only cater for the educational needs of aspiring veterinarians but also contribute to the overall economic development of the region,” he explained.

Mr Hotordze emphasized the potential impact on local agriculture, animal health, and the empowerment of aspiring students who were passionate about veterinary sciences.

He mentioned that government’s response to this noteworthy proposal would reshape the educational landscape in Adidome and elevate its status in the agricultural domain.

The MP assured that measures would be taken by his office to get the government’s attention on the proposal.

GNA

