Yilo Krobo: Poor road network impacting daily life, tourism, and local economy

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), Feb. 19, GNA – The deplorable state of the road networks of Yilo Kobo Municipal area in the Eastern Region, has become a weighty concern, affecting various aspects of daily life, tourism, and the local economy.

Residents, tourists, and businesses are suffering from the lack of good road infrastructure, as transportation has become more difficult and time-consuming with its attendant high charges.

Residents of Koryire, a farming community near Klo Agogo in the Yilo Krobo Municipality, expressed worries about the high number of deaths of pregnant women and their unborn babies due to the poor condition of the roads.

The roads linking communities, market centres, and the district capital are littered with multiple potholes, putting road users at risk.

However, efforts to improve road networks have been slow, with the government and private sectors being urged to prioritise the issue for the betterment of the local economy and its future growth.

Until then, the people of Yilo Kobo continue to face challenges that stem from the deplorable road infrastructure.

According to Ms. Teiko Adeyman, bad road conditions in recent times have tragically led to the deaths of six pregnant women while being transported on motorcycles to the nearest health for delivery.

She said motorcycles are the primary means of transportation in the area because of the bad state of the roads, with vehicles only travelling on market days.

She stated that the absence of a health facility in the community forces pregnant women and sick people to turn to healthcare in Agogo, which is located several kilometres away.

Mr Cephas William Dawutey, the Chief of Koryire, stressed the deteriorating condition of the roads, pointing out how poor road infrastructure has hampered the transportation of farm produce to market centres.

According to him, buyers of farm products from local farmers are facing challenges in conducting profitable transactions due to the poor condition of the farm roads.

He urged the government and charitable people to support the farming community.

He also noted that more than 100 kilometres of roads are in poor condition, slowing the transportation of goods and people from farmlands to marketplaces.

The Chief expressed hope that once the road problem was resolved, it would improve the transportation of foodstuffs and stimulate local business activities as the community is strategically located between two major markets: the Klo Agogo Market and the Ehiamankyene Market.

Mr. David Dormetey, a farmer, observed that when the roads were in good condition, it was easier for farmers to move their tomatoes and gari from Sekesua to Kumsai through the Klo-Agogo-Ehiamankyene Road.

He stated that with the roads being detoured, many businesses have taken a hit.

The residents expressed disappointment over unfulfilled promises to boost tourism in the area, and that in 2021, the Tourism Minister, Dr. Mohammed Awal, pledged to enhance the Boti Falls Road to elevate the tourism prospects but no progress had been made.

Boti Water Falls, located 17km northeast of the eastern regional capital Koforidua, draws visitors to its source from the Huhunya Forest Reserve and stands out as a top tourist spot in the region.

The current road infrastructure situation has deteriorated further, with the damaged roads deterring tourists, as drivers from Accra and Koforidua are declining to use the road when hired by tourists.

The waterfalls have been attracting tourists for years with their twin cascades, unique umbrella rock, and distinctive three-headed palm tree.

These twin falls, originating from two rivers, are known as female and male. A local myth suggests that a rainbow appears when they merge.

Mr. Eric Tetteh, the MCE for Yilo Krobo, had announced plans to improve roads in farming communities like Akpo-Akpamu, Huhunya, and Ahenkwa to facilitate the transportation of farm produce to the market.

However, there has been no progress on the road construction so far.

GNA

