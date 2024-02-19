Nana Okofo Gyesi III installed as new chief of Babianiha

By James Esuon

Swedru (C/R), Feb. 19, GNA – The King Makers of Anona Royal family of Babianiha , a suburb of Agona Swedru have installed Nana Okofo Gyesi III, as new chief to succeed his late grandfather Nana Okofo gyesi II who died 13 years ago.

Speaking to the media, Nana Kofi Obo, head of Anona Royal family Babianiha said the king makers after 13 years have selected Nana Okofo Gyesi III as the new chief for Babianiha township.

The family head hinted that Nana Okofo Gyesi had been introduced to Swedruman Council of Chiefs and acknowledged as demanded by traditions and customs of the council.

According to Nana Obo, “Now that the council has accepted our chief, the family members are going to prepare to fix a date at short notice for the confinement and actual installation of the new king.’’

He said there had been no traditional ruler for the town over a decade now and the final installation of Nana Okofo Gyesi would help ease the management, both social and customary matters for the best interest of the people.

Nana Obo called for calm among family members and entire residents of the town to ensure peace and tranquillity.

Nana Okofo Gyesi on his part thanked his family head as well as all the members, for the honour and dignity done him and pledged not to disappoint them.

He called for cooperation and mutual understanding among residents, saying that without unity it would be extremely difficult for him alone to make success.

Nana Asapru Kwaitu, Head of Oguanman Family of Agona Swedru and spokesperson of Swedruman Council of Chiefs admonished the new chief to put away negative tendencies that may tarnish the image of his kingship.

He expressed hope that the family members would speed up the confinement and installation so that Babianiha would also join Swedruman Council of Chiefs to discuss matters of importance concerning the town.

He called for peace and harmony among the Anona Royal family and urged them to curtail insinuations and utterances which could breach the peace to ensure development of Babianiha.

