Yi Zheng Annie not director or shareholder of El Vice International Company Limited

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – El Vice International Company Limited says one Yi Zheng Annie, aka Shen Na, a Chinese national, is not a shareholder or director of the Company.

“El Vice International Company Limited was founded on the 28th of March 2018, with its directors and shareholders solely Ghanaians up till date and absolutely has no shareholding with Yi Zheng Annie, aka Shen Na.

“El Vice International Company Limited is a credible organisation solely set up to attain developmental goals and meeting up and exceeding clients’ objectives through sustainability.”

In a letter to the GNA, the Company said an article dated August 16, 2022, detailed the identity of Yi Zheng Annie, aka Shen Na (an accused person) as described by the prosecution as a majority shareholder of the El Vice International Company Limited.

In the story, the prosecution said on February 28, 2022, Awarriors Company Limited imported ten 20 -footer containers of steel products valued at $392,113.15 equivalent of GHC 3, 316, 960 from China to Ghana for their business operations and handed over the bill of lading to Annie who was a majority shareholder of El Vice International Company Limited Ghana, to clear the goods at Tema Port.

Bu the Company refuted the claims by the prosecution and insisted the shareholders were solely Ghanaians, and that it had no shareholding with Yi Zheng Annie, aka Shen Na.

The GNA on August 16, 2022, published a story headlined: “Two Chinese grabbed for stealing 10 containers of steel products worth $392,113.15”.

The story said Yi Zheng Annie, aka Shen Na, a businesswoman and Lu Xuefeng, an Architect, were said to have presented to the Company an invoice of GHC270,000 to Awarriors Limited as money needed for clearing the ten containers of steel products.

In the story, the two, allegedly after collecting the money, informed the Company that the goods had been confiscated by National Security for auctioning and presented a fake auction slip to the Company.

Police investigations, however, revealed that the accused persons, with assistance of others now at large, cleared the containers on April 26,2022.

Annie and Xuefeng, who were jointly charged with conspiracy to commit crime namely stealing and stealing, pleaded not guilty and admitted to bail in the sum of GHc3million each with three sureties, one to be justified,

