World Vision marks International Mother Language Day at Kedjebi

By Patience Tawiah

Kedjebi (O/R), Feb. 23, GNA – World Vision Ghana has commemorated this year’s International Mother Language Day at the Kedjebi District of the Oti Region as part of activities to unlock children’s reading talents.

Mr Kennedy Amponsah Cheremeh, Officer in charge of Reading Improvement and Skills Enhancement, World Vision Ghana, Kedjebi District Cluster, said if children learnt to read in their own tongue, learning English would come easy and they would benefit in terms of their cognitive development by becoming bilingual and biliterate.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “To Set Goals for Preserving Endangered Languages, Promoting Multilingualism, and Sustaining Linguistic Heritage.”

Mr Cheremeh said reading was unquestionably the next major skill that the world would need, but reading efficiently would ensure the success of the next generation of nation builders.

“Over the years World Vision Ghana has donated 224,900 copies of mother language books to set up book banks (mini libraries) for children in 320 school communities across Ghana, including the Kedjebi District,” he said.

He urged stakeholders, individuals and organisations to unite and recommit to advancing multilingual education as a basic human right and a catalyst for sustainable growth.

The goal of World Vision’s current national strategy, which runs through to 2025, was to make sure its interventions supported the long-term well-being of three million people, including children living in families and communities and the most vulnerable in 23 districts spread over 14 of Ghana’s 16 regions.

The organisation was working on many initiatives in the areas of education, food security and resilience, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and health and nutrition.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

