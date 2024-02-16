Women’s group in Buem call for peace

By Kingsley Mamore

Jasikan (O/R), Feb. 16, GNA- Women at Bodada, a farming community in the Buem Municipality of the Oti Region, are calling on the chiefs and the people within the enclave of Bodada to embrace peace for development.

They explained that an area characterised by constant violence ceases to develop.

Violence, they noted, had scared investors out of the area, despite the investment potential and advised residents to peacefully coexist to attract investors to open their towns, and villages to the outside and business worldwide.

Ms Patience Smile, leader of the women’s group told the Ghana News Agency (Agency) , the recent chieftaincy dispute between the Opamwa Clan after the installation of Nana Aburam Akpanja (V) as paramount chief for Buem Traditional Council was retarding development.

She noted that the case is under arbitration at the Hohoe High Court and the Oti Regional House of Chiefs.

She added, they are ready to accept the verdict from the court and the Regional House of Chiefs for lasting peace, unity and development of the Municipality.

Nana Boatemaa III, Ankobeahemaa of Buem Traditional Council lamented the recent disputes, which are affecting their development needs.

The queenmother called on the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Elizabeth Kessewa Adjonor to intervene and also advised all parties to act in accordance with directives of the court.

Nana Boatemaa appealed to the Opamwa Clan, chiefs, elders and the good people of Buem to bury their hatchet for unity as enshrined in the symbol of authority of Buem Traditional Council, symbolising a bunch of broom tied together.



