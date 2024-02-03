“Vote buying is a disgusting act in Ghanaian politics” -Nana Kobena Nketsiah V 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Essikado(WR), Feb. 03, GNA – Nana Kobena Nketsiah V, the Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional area, has bemoaned the current trend of vote buying by politicians in the country’s body politics.

“Instead of trading party philosophies and ideas and what can be done to continuously improve the nation Ghana, slavery in politicking is what is ruling the day. It is a very serious early warning sign for all well-meaning stakeholders to as a matter of urgency, nib this disgusting practice in the bud.”

The Paramount chief of Essikado said this when Mr Charles Bissue, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary (NPP) candidate of the Essikado Constituency visited him to thank him for praying for him in his bid to contest the ticket of the NPP.

Nana Nketsiah V said he was sad that truth and integrity among other social virtues were gradually be eroded in the social fibre of Ghanaian politics saying, “Why should politicians be given fridges, televisons, lands and huge sums of monies to convince people to vote for them when same monies can be channeled into community development to bring social and economic relief to the very people you think need the TVs and the monies? “Let create the enabling environment and let end this disgusting trend in our body politics.”

Later, he encouraged Mr. Bissue to stay focused and keep up his integrity, adding, “Go with Character and good Name, respect everyone, particularly women, and when you win come December, be the sunshine for every member of the community because that is the responsibility and hallmark of a good leader.

“Refute the idea of winner takes all and take responsibility of the needs of the people and not the party,” the chief said.

Mr Bissue, was grateful to Nanamon for supporting his bid to stand on the ticket of the NPP to lead affairs in the area, saying, “when I picked my forms, I came to Nana because I am on Ahanta land and he blessed me and so it is imperative that I come back to say thank you and seek counsel for the activities ahead.”

He pledged to conduct a clean campaign based on honesty, truth, and consistency.

GNA

